Beverly Hills picks new police chief

The city of Beverly Hills, Texas has chosen a new police chief, after the previous chief left because of criminal accusations.

City leaders received 21 applications and whittled that down to 7 semi-finalists to complete a questionnaire and be interviewed by area chiefs, directors, assistant chiefs, and other agency officers.

At the end, Kory Martin was selected as the new police chief. In May of 2020, Martin went to work with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department. Before that, he was a detective with the Bellmead Police Department.

There is a tentative ‘Meet and Greet’ planned for June 8th, 2021 with the new chief after the regularly scheduled Beverly Hills City Council meeting.