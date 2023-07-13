The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

Waco, TX (FOX 44)- Thousands of shoppers participate in ‘Prime Day’ — Amazon’s biggest sale of the year. As the big sale wraps up — it’s now a prime time for online scammers and package thieves.

In Oct. of 2022, we told you the story of Karen Khoeler of Killeen, who was scammed out of $75,000. It all started with a message she thought was from Amazon saying her account got hacked–and it sounded believable. Cierra Shipley with Waco PD says there are ways to avoid things like this from happening to you.

“Criminals are going to know that, obviously, people are buying stuff on prime and so they’re probably going to be looking out for those packages being delivered here in the next few days for whatever you bought,” says Shipley.

You’ve heard about porch pirates stealing packages after they are delivered.

“Keep an eye on when those packages are going to be delivered and make sure to either be home at the time. Maybe have a trusted source to pick up that package for you,” Shipley suggests.

But anyone can be a victim of theft through online scamming.

“Text messages and emails are all super believable,” she says.

If you receive a text or email about your package being delayed, delivered to the wrong address, or you get something along the lines of you having to put your credit card information ‘right then and there,’ Waco PD’s advice is just to not click on the link in general.

“Before you click any link, go to the original source of where your items were purchased. Go into your normal account, your original email that gave you that original tracking number, and check on your package from that credible email that you got in the beginning,” Shipley says.

If you do fall victim to an online scam, report it immediately and gather as much proof as you can. To avoid your packages being stolen off your porch, Waco PD says installing a security camera such as a ring–goes a long way.

“When you do report that your items have been stolen, that video, it goes a long way when it comes to finding those suspects,” she says.