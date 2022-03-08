WACO, Texas – Biden announced today a ban on Russian oil imports.

Local experts say oil affects a lot of the global economy, especially when it’s a large producer like Russia.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and Texas Oil and Gas Association, Russian imports made up less than 10% of U.S. oil imports in 2021.

“It will restrict the supply of energy to some extent,” The Perryman Group president and CEO Ray Perryman said. “We don’t buy a lot of oil from Russia, but we do buy some. We certainly have the capacity to increase our own drilling and offset this, but that takes a little bit of time to get that ramped up.”

Dr. Perryman said so far with the announcement this morning it’s been a $7 or $8 impact that he thinks will settle to about $5. That would mean a 10 cent increase at the pump at most over the next few months. But, he says it’s still all very uncertain.

“The wild card is, of course, with all of the uncertainty in Russia right now,” Dr. Perryman said. “Everyone is handicapping what might happen there, and that speculation gets built into prices. So sometimes we may see a price fluctuate not because we cut off the oil, but just because of the world’s assessment of what may happen with the future of energy because the markets are looking at all this information and trying to process it and price it literally nanosecond by nanosecond.”

Spokesperson for AAA Texas says gas prices are likely to continue rising in the short term, but numbers are pretty uncertain.

According to AAA Texas we are seeing the highest gas prices since 2008 with the national average at $4.17. The Texas average is $3.85 Tuesday which is an increase from Monday’s average of $3.73.

A month ago the Texas average was $3.13 for regular gas.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency: