Bill Flores Honors Veterans

WACO, Texas – U.S Congressman Bill Flores honored veterans Monday as part of an annual ceremony.

This event recognizes those who have served in our country and who are giving back to our community.

The five recipients included Jim Allmon, Edward Brown, Dr. Larry Gee, Charles Howard, and Herbert Casey, Jr. The were nominated by people in the community.

For their service and dedication, the veterans received a challenge coin, a certificate, and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol on Veterans Day.

“It feels great. Again, it’s really humbling to me, you know, that I did receive it. But I’m proud of my service,” says Casey Jr.

To nominate a veteran in the Central Texas area, the applications usually go out at the end of the year. Since this is Bill Flores’ last term, this will also be the last year of the event.