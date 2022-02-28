WACO, Texas – As Black History Month wraps up, the Black History Walking Tour held for the first time this year is already making plans to return.

Baylor University Institute for Oral History Senior Lecturer Adrienne Caine says next year they are going even bigger.

Cain who is also one of the tour guides told FOX 44 the feedback from the event has schools and community groups wanting to schedule their own personal walk.



This years event brought a crowd of 40, creating a small and intimate walk.



Various people across Waco attended the two mile walk including people from Baylor and City of Waco employees.



“People really enjoyed the walk, learning more about the spaces and places in Waco that are important to Black History and Waco History,” Cain said.



The walk started at the McLennan County Court house and her partner Stephen Sloan shared information on the historical landmarks which also gave people the opportunity to ask questions.



“I was able to do a few stops and he was able to do a few stops. Some we would tag team on if we both had interest or expertise on the location,” Cain said. “I think it worked very well with us to with that size of a group.”



The walking tour made several stops through downtown Waco learning about the Doris Miller Memorial, business of Bridge Street, and East Waco.



Also learning about history from a place that no longer exist such as Paul Quinn College.



“[Paul Quinn] was a big blow to East Waco. Not just economic wise or financially wise but community wise,” Cain said. “You have a whole university that just up and left, in a sense that left a void for many people to see black professionals in general in that space.”



The tour was created from the Waco History app.

To stay up to date on future tours you can visit the Waco History website.

