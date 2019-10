WACO, Texas- The Blastoff Personal Growth Expo finishes up today at the Waco Convention Center.

The expo, sponsored by Fox 44, is centered around “personal growth” via health and wellness, and quality of life improvements.

The two-day event featured more than 60 exhibitors, ranging from health experts, to demonstrations, to non-profit organizations.

This is the first year for the expo. and organizers hope that it will become an annual event.