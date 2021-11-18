BLORA lights opens for 2021 holiday season

BELTON, Texas — It’s starting to feel like the holiday season in Belton, as the BLORA light display and Santa’s village are up and ready for visitors.

“We started 25 years ago and we had 54 displays when we started out,” Facilities Operations Manager Dennis Bass said. “We’re up to 135 displays now.”

The BLORA light display has been taking place for 25 years as of 2021 and this year they are pulling out all the stops.

Thousands of lights are displayed throughout the park, from jumping Santa’s to milk maids, and of course, the nativity scenes.

“This is our twinkling for 25 anniversary this year,” Bass said. “We’ve set up a lot of different stuff that we haven’t had out for the for the full 25 years that we started with. So there’s some displays, if you’ve been coming out here for 25 years, you’re going to see some of the old nostalgic displays”

Tonight was also the opening of their Santa’s village, with many vendors and the man in red himself.

But this year, there is a new way to take a photo with Santa to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Bass said that it takes months to make all this happen but its all worth it in the end.

“I think I enjoy more so watching the people enjoy it when I’m out here in the evenings, I can hear them in their car, singing songs and really enjoying the lights,” he said.

The Trail of Lights opens at 5:30 PM every night from now until January 2, so if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this is the place for you.