BLORA’s Nature in Lights returns November 12

FORT HOOD, Texas – BLORA’s Nature in Lights has officially been twinkling for 25 years, and will be opening this year on November 12.

This Fort Hood holiday tradition is open to everyone, and will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until January 2, 2022. The display is open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

All vehicles driving into BLORA on Monday through Wednesday evenings will receive a collector’s 14th edition Annual Nature In Lights ornament. This is limited to one per vehicle, while supplies last.

Visitors can enjoy a five-and-a-half mile attraction which is fun for the whole family!