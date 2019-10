KILLEEN, Texas – A man was found dead in Killeen on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Long Branch Park in reference to an unresponsive man inside of a secured vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the man dead at 8:52 a.m. The next of kin have been notified.

Detectives have completed the investigation and have determined there is no danger to the public.

Source: Killeen Police Department