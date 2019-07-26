Body found confirmed to be missing woman

Waco police have confirmed that the body of a woman found Thursday afternoon is that of Lelia Oday Norfus who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a body being found in an alleyway near the 2200 block of Mary Avenue.

A witness walking through the alley spotted the body and immediately called 9-1-1.

The Waco PD Special Crimes Unit along with a Crime Scene team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Villareal pronounced the woman deceased and ordered an autopsy.

Police, however, reported no obvious signs of foul play.

Norfus had been reported missing Tuesday night.