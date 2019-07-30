UPDATE: Body found in College Station apartment fire identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The body found inside of a College Station apartment after a fire.

The person has been identified as 25-year-old Sarah May Clark, of College Station.

Police say this appears to be an isolated occurrence and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Below is the original text from this story:

A body has been found at the scene of a College Station apartment fire.

College Station Police officers were dispatched to the Willowick Apartments at 430 Southwest Parkway on Tuesday morning, in reference to an assist regarding a fire inside one of the apartments.

Officers arrived on scene to assist fire department personnel. When the fire was extinguished, officers were advised there was a body inside of the apartment. Officers secured the apartment and notified detectives and crime scene personnel.

Detectives are investigating to determine the cause of the incident. The name of the victim is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Source: College Station Police Department