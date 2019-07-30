Body found in College Station apartment fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A body has been found at the scene of a College Station apartment fire.

College Station Police officers were dispatched to the Willowick Apartments at 430 Southwest Parkway on Tuesday morning, in reference to an assist regarding a fire inside one of the apartments.

Officers arrived on scene to assist fire department personnel. When the fire was extinguished, officers were advised there was a body inside of the apartment. Officers secured the apartment and notified detectives and crime scene personnel.

Detectives are investigating to determine the cause of the incident. The name of the victim is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Source: College Station Police Department