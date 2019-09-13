Body found in Killeen may be connected to Temple investigation

A body found in Killeen may be connected to an investigation in Temple.

Temple officers recovered a body from the 1900 block of North 4th Street in Killeen.

Temple police are not saying at this time anything about the subject of that investigation. The department is also not releasing the identity of the person found dead.

Investigators will only say they received information that led them to believe it may be someone related to a Temple case.

When more information is released, we will update this report.