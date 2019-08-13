Body recovered during search on Lake Whitney

Authorities say a body found Tuesday morning in Lake Whitney is a man who went under during a boat trip Sunday.

They have identified the man as 64-year-old Richard Melton.

The search started Sunday around 5 p.m. when authorities received a report that Melton went into the water and failed to resurface. They say the family launched a pontoon boat from McCown Valley Park.

Authorities say Melton went into the water to cool down, but he didn’t have a life jacket on. The boat drifted away from him and he couldn’t stay afloat.

Search crews recovered his body at 11 a.m. Tuesday.