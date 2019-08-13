Body recovered during search on Lake Whitney

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Authorities say a body found Tuesday morning in Lake Whitney is a man who went under during a boat trip Sunday.

They have identified the man as 64-year-old Richard Melton.

The search started Sunday around 5 p.m. when authorities received a report that Melton went into the water and failed to resurface. They say the family launched a pontoon boat from McCown Valley Park.

Authorities say Melton went into the water to cool down, but he didn’t have a life jacket on. The boat drifted away from him and he couldn’t stay afloat.

Search crews recovered his body at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests