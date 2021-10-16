BOIL WATER NOTICE: City of Belton under boil water notice until further notice

BELTON, TX- Due to a water main break at E. 2nd Avenue. and N. Head Street on Saturday, October 16, 2021 a boil water notice is in effect.



The affected areas are N. Birdwell, E. 2nd Avenue, N. Head Street, Cori Drive, and Neil Street in Belton.

The boil water notice is necessary because water to the affected area was shut down in order to repair the waterline.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued on the city’s website social media platform, and in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Belton Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.