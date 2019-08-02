Boil water notice in effect for Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – A main water line break leads to a boil water notice for Lacy Lakeview.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Lacy Lakeview public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. They say anyone vulnerable to harmful bacteria should take precautions.

Water for drinking, cooling, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be boiled for two minutes. People can also buy bottled water from another area instead of boiling.

Public water system officials will notify the public when water is safe for consumption.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department