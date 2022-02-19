BELTON,TX- A boil water notice has been issued for City of Belton water customers in the vicinity of I-35 and E. 6th Ave. following a water main break in the 1300 block of E. 6th Ave. on Feb. 19, 2022.

The affected area is west of I-35, east of Continental Street, north of E. 2nd Ave., and includes the neighborhood of East and West Comay (north of E. 6th Ave.), Palmetto, Forest, Wohleb, River, Live Oak, and Elm Streets.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact City of Belton Public Works.