Hamilton (FOX 44) — The City of Hamilton has issued a boil water order until further notice. This order is for anyone who receives water from the city.

Hamilton ISD is asking for parents to send their children to school Wednesday with bottled water. The district has some water on hand, but they are hoping for donations to lessen demand.

Boiling the water will ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. This should be done for any water used for drinking, cooking, and ice making. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes and then allowed to cool before use.

City leaders are not saying when the boil order will be lifted.