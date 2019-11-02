Boil Water Order issued for properties on Gray Drive in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX – The City of Killeen says a boil water notice is issued effective immediately November 2 for properties located from 1103 to 1305 Gray Drive.

A water main break occurred and requires an interruption in water service to complete its repair. Crews will remain on scene until the repair is complete and water service is restored.

Affected properties have been notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE is issued for properties located at the above listed addresses effective November 2, 2019. Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.