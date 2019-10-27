Boil water order lifted in parts of Killeen

KILLEEN, TX – A boil water notice issued October 21 for properties located in the following areas has been lifted effective immediately:

E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, from Stonetree Drive to Roy Reynolds Drive

Stonetree Drive, from E. Veterans Memorial to FM 2410

The west side of Roy Reynolds Drive, from E. Veterans Memorial to FM 2410

All residences on Lakeshore Drive, Lakeview Circle, Willows Way, Green Forest Circle, Springbrook Circle, Dripping Springs Drive, Stillwood Drive, Stillwood Circle, Dogwood Boulevard and Rio Boulevard

Installation of a new waterline interrupted water services and necessitated the boil water order.

Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality the City of Killeen public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice October 21, 2019 to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of October 27, 2019.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.