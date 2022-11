WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriffs Office responded to a bomb threat at the Ascension Providence Hospital.

Bystanders at the scene told FOX 44 News that officers evacuated part of the building and went in for a search.

Now cleared, those who were evacuated are making their way back into the building.

