Bomb Threat leads to evacuation & arrest

A McLennan County man is behind bars, accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the McLennan County Courthouse Monday.

Investigators say someone called the Waco Police Department, and claimed, “There is a bomb in the 54th Precinct, Waco, Texas and everyone is going to die.”

Authorities cleared the entire courthouse and searched it, but found nothing.

Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say they traced the call back to Chris Drake, Jr., and learned he was in the 54th District Court on Monday. He was expected to make a plea on a charge of Indecency with a Child by Contact, but the evacuation stopped that from happening.

Drake now also faces a charge of Terroristic Threat, which is a 3rd degree felony.