Bond set for suspect in Friday Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas- Bond has been set at $200,000 for the man arrested in connection to a Friday shooting in Killeen.

On Friday, December 27th, Officers were dispatched the 2300 block of Botanical Drive at approximately 12:35 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call.

Officers located a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when the shots were fired.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled on foot towards Andover Drive and barricaded himself in a residence.

The Tactical Response Unit was deployed and several commands were made for the suspect to exit the residence.

At approximately 2:41 p.m., members of the SWAT Team cleared the residence and did not locate the suspect.

On Saturday, December 28, 2019, detectives received information that the suspect was in the Austin area.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., detectives with the United States Marshals Service located and apprehended the suspect. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeffrie Sterling Lane Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.