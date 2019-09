BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries in the Walnut Springs area.

In a Facebook post, the department posted these images asking for the publics help in identifying those individuals.









If anyone has any information or can identify the individuals in the photos, you are asked to contact Corporal Ty Hardy or an Investigator at 254-435-2362.

The Department says any information is greatly appreciated.