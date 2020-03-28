Brazos County reports 40 COVID-19 cases, first death

Closings
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX – The Brazos County Health District announced a major jump in COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon.

In a press conference, officials say Monday they reported 12 cases and are now at 40.

They also announced the county’s first death, a College Station man in his 80’s who was in hospice care. Six people are now hospitalized.

County leaders say this highlights the importance of every person and business complying with the shelter-in-place order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Officials will begin to enforce the order.

“We will cite you, there will be a fine. We don’t want to do that, but at the same time all it takes is one infected person to breath on, to sneeze, to shake someone’s hand, to take some action that passes on this virus to another,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

Officials add, if people continue on this path, the number of cases will overwhelm their community’s hospitals.

Once we are over that capacity in potentially a matter of weeks, as soon as we don’t have an ICU unit for someone who needs it or a ventilator for someone who needs it that spells very very big problems for that individual,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

The district says 48% of the 40 cases are community spread.

