BRYAN, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office urges locals to be aware of scams targeting Sex Offenders registered with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The scam involves a phone call from a lieutenant or a sergeant, requesting an amount of money owed for a DNA sample.

Even though the number displays a local number, the call is a scam. There are no employees by the names of Heart or Jarlburrow and the County Sheriff’s office does not request DNA samples, especially through the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call of this nature, do not give any information to the caller, and end the call. You can report any suspicious activity to their non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.