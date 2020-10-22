Brazos County Sheriff’s Office deputy saves infant’s life

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of its deputies for his live-saving actions.

Deputy Adam Dodson was dispatched to the Ramblewood Mobile Home Park at 5101 Leonard Road on September 18 for a CPR in progress call involving an infant.

When Dodson arrived, he determined that a 20-day old infant was neither conscious nor breathing, and quickly sprang into action by taking the infant’s lifeless body into his own hands.

With the baby’s parents looking on in desperation, he began to perform life-saving measures, clearing the child’s airway and performing the Heimlich maneuver for infants.

The baby soon became responsive and started to breathe on his own.

Bryan Fire Department medics eventually arrived and took over the scene. The child was transported to the hospital alert and conscious. One of the responding medics later reached out to Deputy Dodson and acknowledged his quick life-saving actions by stating, “Good job on that call. You saved that baby’s life.”

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Dodson’s calm and decisive action unquestionably saved this baby’s life – and he, without a doubt, deserves to be awarded the Life Saving Medal.

You can view the body camera footage below. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. This footage was edited to protect the identity of the family involved.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office