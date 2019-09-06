Brazos County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness of phone scam

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from citizens who have had phone calls from people claiming to be with the Office.

The person in this scenario identifies himself as a Sheriff’s Office employee. This is a tactic used by con artists to make it look like the victim is receiving the call from a law enforcement agency.

In this scenario, the victims are being told they have outstanding warrants. The con artists are also using warrant numbers to appear more legitimate.

The victims are being told to resolve these issues by making payments through a pre-loaded debit card, or by a credit card. In some cases, the con artist has told victims to purchase a “MoneyPak” from Green Dot. If the victim refuses to cooperate, the con artist has threatened to arrest them.

It has also been reported the con artist will offer to meet the victim at the Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to gain trust.

The Sheriff’s Office says these con artists can sound convincing. They use fake names and fake identification badge numbers. They may also know a lot about the individuals they are targeting. These con artists often alter the caller ID to make it look as though a government or a law enforcement agency is calling.

The Sheriff’s Office, or other law enforcement agencies, will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about debts owed without first having mailed you a notice.

Demand that you pay debts without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your debts, such as with a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office