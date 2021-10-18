Brazos Valley Gives Day starts tomorrow

Brazos Valley Gives is hosting their third annual Giving Day on Tuesday. 154 non-profit organizations will be taking part in the community-wide Day of Giving.

If you want to donate, you can visit brazosvalleygives.org and make a gift to a participating non-profit of your choice – starting from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

If you want to drop off your donation, you can do this at the Bryan/College Station Eagle drive-thru – located at 1729 Briarcrest Drive – from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can view the attached files below:

Source: Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley