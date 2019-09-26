Large crane fire near BS&W Hillcrest causes power outages

A large fire that could be seen for miles, destroyed a crane Thursday morning at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital.

The blaze — which was started after the boom truck touched a power line — caused power outages at the hospital and multiple businesses nearby.

“We’ve got restaurants and facilities down line from this scene that are without power. I’ve been told, I haven’t confirmed it, but I heard it from one person from the hospital that they are having a few issues in the hospital, nothing that they can’t handle,” said C.D. Pechacek, Battalion Chief/EMT for the Waco Fire Department.

“It was already burnt up, if it burned another minute or two it’s unfortunate, but we kept 8 of our guys safe,” said Pechacek when asked why they waited a little bit to extinguish the fire. “The truck was fully involved as you can see behind me, the power line was still energized so our guys really had no choice but to wait for the fire to get down to a point where we could attack it without any risk to our guys.”

When firefighters did take action, it took them 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

“Unfortunately the pickup, the tractor crane is a total loss,” said Pechacek.

The driver, escaped without any injures.

“I was told that the driver was in the basket when it made contact with the line how he got down is beyond me, I haven’t got to ask him yet, but I do want to find out how he did that,” he added.

The Waco Police Department says the hospital used a generator to keep their services going.

They released a statement saying “The safety and well-being of everyone on our campus is our top priority. We would like to thank the Waco Fire Department, Waco Police Department, AMR and Oncor for quickly responding to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest today. Patient care continues uninterrupted in our hospital; however, some patients with appointments at our clinics are being asked to reschedule.“

All of the power has been restored in the area.