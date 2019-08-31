BREAKING: Police respond to shooting in Odessa, TX

Live Now
Police in Odessa, TX are working on an active shooter situation.

The Midland Police Department says there are several people injured and the suspects hijacked a mail truck.

On Facebook the department says “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

This is a developing situation, check back here for updates.

