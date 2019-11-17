BREAKING: Temple PD investigates shooting on W. Adams

TEMPLE, TX – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting on West Adams Avenue near Dickey’s BBQ Pit.

Officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at about 2:40 p.m. An adult male was shot near the vicinity of the restaurant. He has been transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical – Temple. Condition of the victim is unknown.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting. There are no known suspects at this time.

This is a developing situation, FOX 44 will have more information tonight at 9PM.