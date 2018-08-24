Brenham woman killed in crash near Bryan

A 75-year-old Brenham woman was killed when her vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon near Bryan.

The Department of Public Safety reports Rhoena Koepf Hopkins as pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just after noon Thursday on State Highway 21 at State Highway 47 just under five miles east of Bryan.

Investigating troopers say that Hopkins was the driver of a 2014 Jeep Carryall that was eastbound on Highway 21.

The 18-wheeler was also east bound behind her

Troopers say she had moved over onto the right shoulder of the highway in preparation to make a right turn onto the access road of Highway 47 when she appeared to change her mind and moved back into the traffic lane and into the path of the truck that had been behind her.

The driver of the 2015 Freightliner was injured in the crash.

Forty-five-year-old Alphonzo David Hardiman of Eldorado, Arkansas was transported to St Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he was treated and released,