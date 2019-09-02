Briarcrest Food mart robbed

Bryan police report the Briarcrest Shell Food Mart was robbed Sunday night.

Police were called to the store at 3151 Briarcrest Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Officers were told two armed subjects entered the store demanding money, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

No specific descriptions of the robbers were available.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).





