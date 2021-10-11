Bridge Street Plaza now open in Waco

WACO, Texas – The City Center Waco and members of the community cut the ribbon Monday on a new gathering place called the Bridge Street Plaza.

Before Interstate 35, the gateway into Waco was Bridge Street. Andrea Barefield is a part of the Waco City Council, and says Bridge Street has always been a place of commerce, community and culture.

“Establishment of this plaza reignites that passion, and reignites that historic dedication to who and what we are,” Barefield said.

The project was designed to transform Bridge Street into a corridor for festivals, arts, culture, and community events. The plaza features a covered stage, festival greenspace, and space for food trucks. They refer to the plaza as “Waco’s front porch.”

“This project feels like a ‘front porch,’ where it’s this community walking down the road, talking to your neighbors,” says project manager Michael Carpenter.

The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association and community groups provided input for the features in the plaza.

“Everything from the colors that they use, to some of the shade structures,” Carpenter said. “We just allowed the community to give us input on a lot of that.”

Carpenter said this area used to be a hub for the community – and now, there is once again a gathering place in the area.

“That’s something that was there, and now is coming back here, just a little bit [of a] unique way,” Carpenter said.