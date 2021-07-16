Bring your family to STEMFest Community Day

WACO, Texas – Due to academies and camps being all-virtual or canceled in response to COVID-19, parents and kids are looking for enrichment opportunities with hands-on activities.

The Education Service Center Region 12 and the Ecosystem Design Team are hoping this need – combined with the goal to introduce and create awareness about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – will result in a win-win for families and for future workforce.

The STEMFEST Community Day will be held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum Complex in Waco. Families are invited to learn all about STEM through this interactive event which includes engaging activities from local partners. This free event will provide a self-paced format for families to come at a time convenient for them.

Activities include:

  • Free access to all Mayborn exhibits
  • Hand-son dinosaur & fossil exhibit/activities
  • Making a Robotic Hand
  • Circuitry & Coding
  • Hands-on science experiments
  • Wetland creatures and their habitat
  • Mission on Mars
  • Dive into medical science
  • Gaming with the Osmo
  • Mobile STEM Truck
  • Giveaways & Snowcone Truck

Activities are primarily geared toward third through eighth graders, but all are welcome.

Participating partners or members of The Region 12 EcosySTEM Design Team include:

  • Girl Scouts of Central Texas – Mobile STEM Lab and Minute to Win It Games
  • (CRASR) Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research – interactive station and informative booth
  • Mayborn Museum Complex – Event Host with many exhibits
  • MCC – Informational presentation and booth
  • Center for Reservoir & Aquatic Systems Research
  • Midway ISD – interactive station with Osmos 
  • Prosper Waco
  • talkSTEM – goody bags
  • Texas Instruments – interactive station with coding and robotics
  • City of Waco Solid Waste Department – interactive booth
  • Bosque Museum – interactive booth
  • Waco Mammoth National Monument – interactive booth
  • Ward’s Science – interactive station with circuits
  • Baylor University – interactive station with microscopes

For information about the event’s activities or to join as a partner, you can contact Andi Parr at aparr@esc12.net or at 254-297-1212.

