Bring your family to STEMFest Community Day

WACO, Texas – Due to academies and camps being all-virtual or canceled in response to COVID-19, parents and kids are looking for enrichment opportunities with hands-on activities.
The Education Service Center Region 12 and the Ecosystem Design Team are hoping this need – combined with the goal to introduce and create awareness about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – will result in a win-win for families and for future workforce.
The STEMFEST Community Day will be held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum Complex in Waco. Families are invited to learn all about STEM through this interactive event which includes engaging activities from local partners. This free event will provide a self-paced format for families to come at a time convenient for them.
Activities include:
- Free access to all Mayborn exhibits
- Hand-son dinosaur & fossil exhibit/activities
- Making a Robotic Hand
- Circuitry & Coding
- Hands-on science experiments
- Wetland creatures and their habitat
- Mission on Mars
- Dive into medical science
- Gaming with the Osmo
- Mobile STEM Truck
- Giveaways & Snowcone Truck
Activities are primarily geared toward third through eighth graders, but all are welcome.
Participating partners or members of The Region 12 EcosySTEM Design Team include:
- Girl Scouts of Central Texas – Mobile STEM Lab and Minute to Win It Games
- (CRASR) Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research – interactive station and informative booth
- Mayborn Museum Complex – Event Host with many exhibits
- MCC – Informational presentation and booth
- Center for Reservoir & Aquatic Systems Research
- Midway ISD – interactive station with Osmos
- Prosper Waco
- talkSTEM – goody bags
- Texas Instruments – interactive station with coding and robotics
- City of Waco Solid Waste Department – interactive booth
- Bosque Museum – interactive booth
- Waco Mammoth National Monument – interactive booth
- Ward’s Science – interactive station with circuits
- Baylor University – interactive station with microscopes
For information about the event’s activities or to join as a partner, you can contact Andi Parr at aparr@esc12.net or at 254-297-1212.
