Bring your family to STEMFest Community Day

WACO, Texas – Due to academies and camps being all-virtual or canceled in response to COVID-19, parents and kids are looking for enrichment opportunities with hands-on activities.

The Education Service Center Region 12 and the Ecosystem Design Team are hoping this need – combined with the goal to introduce and create awareness about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – will result in a win-win for families and for future workforce.

The STEMFEST Community Day will be held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum Complex in Waco. Families are invited to learn all about STEM through this interactive event which includes engaging activities from local partners. This free event will provide a self-paced format for families to come at a time convenient for them.

(Courtesy: ESC Region 12)

Activities include:

Free access to all Mayborn exhibits

Hand-son dinosaur & fossil exhibit/activities

Making a Robotic Hand

Circuitry & Coding

Hands-on science experiments

Wetland creatures and their habitat

Mission on Mars

Dive into medical science

Gaming with the Osmo

Mobile STEM Truck

Giveaways & Snowcone Truck

Activities are primarily geared toward third through eighth graders, but all are welcome.

Participating partners or members of The Region 12 EcosySTEM Design Team include:

Girl Scouts of Central Texas – Mobile STEM Lab and Minute to Win It Games

(CRASR) Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research – interactive station and informative booth

Mayborn Museum Complex – Event Host with many exhibits

MCC – Informational presentation and booth

Center for Reservoir & Aquatic Systems Research

Midway ISD – interactive station with Osmos

Prosper Waco

talkSTEM – goody bags

Texas Instruments – interactive station with coding and robotics

City of Waco Solid Waste Department – interactive booth

Bosque Museum – interactive booth

Waco Mammoth National Monument – interactive booth

Ward’s Science – interactive station with circuits

Baylor University – interactive station with microscopes

For information about the event’s activities or to join as a partner, you can contact Andi Parr at aparr@esc12.net or at 254-297-1212.

Source: ESC Region 12