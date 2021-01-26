Bruceville-Eddy police officer arrested on sexual assault and prostitution of a minor charges

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas – McLennan County Deputies arrested a Bruceville-Eddy police officer on charges of sexual assault and prostitution of a minor Tuesday in Moody.

According to the arrest affidavit, McLennan County Deputy Nathaniel Lawrence spoke to a juvenile in a local hospital on January 21st about a suspected sexual assault.

The juvenile told the deputy that he met a man on an app who picked him on Thanksgiving of 2020 and they had sex in his truck.

The deputy says he looked through the juvenile’s phone and found text messages with Lawrence. With the child’s permission, he says he then assumed the child’s identity and got Lawrence to admit to the sexual assault.

The deputy says he then told Lawrence that he would engage in sexual intercourse with him for money. According to the affidavit, Lawrence sent the juvenile $40 and scheduled a meeting for Tuesday.

Lawrence is currently in the McLennan County Jail.

FOX44 News reached out to the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department for a response to the arrest. We were told the city had no comment at this time.