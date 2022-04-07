CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44)- China Spring fire department received a 9-1-1 call around 1 in the afternoon. When they arrived on scene, they noticed the fire was bigger than they anticipated. CSFD called for back up from surrounding fire departments to assist the large brush fire.

“We paged them out about 10 minutes after we got the call. We had about two acres on fire and ended up we’ve burned up for 46 acres,” says China Spring Fire chief Scott Needler.

China Spring Fire Chief Scott Needler says the fire started from a lawn mower.

“We’re still under a burn ban right now, so be careful when you are mowing. Don’t burn any brush or anything that goes with this wind. I mean two acres turned into 46,” says Chief Needler.

China Spring with the help of Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) were able to contain the large fire.

“Right now they’re stationed in McGregor and other places around Texas just for situations like this,” says Chief Needler.

Multiple agencies were able to help during the evacuations. China Spring fire department was able to keep the fire away from the houses on Quail Haven road.

“We would like to thank the community for reaching out. We had some people saying they had trailers and places keep animals. If they, you know, we’re in danger. So we appreciate all that,” says Chief Needler.

As we’re in the start of fire season, Chief Needler is concerned about the weather conditions.

“Really concern right now for them starting the season because until we get some rain, we’ve got all this fuel laying on the ground that is just going to take off,” says Chief Needler.

McLennan County is still under a fire ban and the chief wants to remind the community to stay vigilant.