Bryan Animal Services searching for pit bull that bit person

BRYAN, Texas – Bryan Animal Services needs your help to find a dog that bit a person on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the person was bitten around 7:00 p.m. near the Morris “Buzz” Hamilton Dog Park. The animal has been described as a white and brown intact male pit bull, and was last seen at the dog park.

The animal needs to be found so it may be examined to rule out possible exposure to rabies. If the animal cannot be found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.

Source: City of Bryan

