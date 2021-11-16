Bryan-College Station underwriter named to Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee

FILE – This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans approved on Monday, Oct. 18 redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Gov. Greg Abbott has named a new member of the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee.

Darleen Fairchild of Bryan-College Station will sit on the committee for a term that will end on August 31, 2027. Fairchild is an agency underwriter for University Title Company.

Fairchild has over 30 years in the title industry and is a lifetime member of the Texas Land Title Association and member of the Texas Land Title Association Regulatory Committee.

The Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee drafts and revises all contracts promoted by the Texas Real Estate Commission.