Bryan PD investigates aggravated robbery at the University Inn

The Bryan Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say robbed the University Inn on 2300 South Texas Ave.

It happened Saturday night at approximately 9:15pm.

Bryan Police Officers say a suspect entered the business with their face covered and demanded money from the clerk inside the store. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during this incident. The case has been turned over to the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).