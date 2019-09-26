Bryan PD investigating aggravated robbery at convenience store

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is investigating after an aggravated robbery occurred at a local convenience store.

Officers responded to Sammy Food Mart on Thursday, located at 3500 E. 29th Street, where an armed man entered the store with his face covered and demanded money from the clerk inside. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.

The case has been turned over to the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department