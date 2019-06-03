Bryan PD investigating sexual assault

A Brazos County man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman behind a dumpster.

A woman got off work shortly after midnight on June 3 at one of the businesses in the area of 2300 Boonville.

The victim was going along Austins Colony Parkway when she was approached by a man she did not know. The man grabbed her and took her behind a nearby dumpster, where he sexually assaulted the woman.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old Justin Warren Batten, Jr., of Brazos County. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. The warrant was served in the 3400 block of Water Well Road in Brazos County without incident at noon on Monday.

Batten is charged with Sexual Assault – a second degree felony which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Source: Bryan Police Department