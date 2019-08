BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is searching for two people suspected of theft.

Two persons of interest entered Morningstar Storage on the July 31 and took a box trailer, in addition to $30,000 worth of items.

(Courtesy: Bryan PD)

If you recognize the two individuals or the truck pictured above, please contact Detective Aaron Arms at 979-209-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Source: Bryan Police Department