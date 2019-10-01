Bryan Police investigate aggravated robbery

BRYAN, Texas- Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred September 30th at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Bryan Police Officers responded to Walmart located at 643 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. a 19-year-old female employee was approached by two armed men as she was leaving work.

The suspects demanded her personal belongings and vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

One suspect is described as a young black male with medium height and medium build. The other suspect is described as a young black male tall in height with a thin build.

Police are also looking for the vehicle. The vehicle is a 2012 White Ford Fusion TX LP DJ8H682 with a Custom rear license plate bracket with “Margaritaville.”

Bryan Police is asking if you see this vehicle call local police immediately. Do not approach the vehicle or any occupants as they should be considered armed and dangerous. The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).