Bryan Police investigate deadly shooting

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Saturday night approximately 11:15 P.M.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for multiple reports of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers located a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The person was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Officers located a second person with an apparent gunshot wound. The second person was given medical attention on scene and later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is on-going.

The Police Department does not believe this was a random act of violence.

The deceased was identified as Latravion Thomas, a 20-year-old, of Bryan.

If you have any information contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).