Bryan Police investigate deadly shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Saturday night approximately 11:15 P.M.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for multiple reports of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers located a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The person was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Officers located a second person with an apparent gunshot wound. The second person was given medical attention on scene and later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is on-going.

The Police Department does not believe this was a random act of violence.

The deceased was identified as Latravion Thomas, a 20-year-old, of Bryan.

If you have any information contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44