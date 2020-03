BRYAN, TX – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a major accident.

It happened February 29, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. on the 3500 block of Thornberry.

A motorcycle traveling northbound lost control and left the roadway throwing the driver. The driver, a 29-year-old male of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

He was later flown to Scott & White in Temple and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.