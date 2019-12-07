Bryan Police investigate major accident

BRYAN, TX – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a major accident that forced the closure of North Earl Rudder Frwy from 11 – 2pm.

Police say it happened at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Earl Rudder Frwy for a major accident. A Brinks Box truck was traveling Northbound on Hwy 6 in the outside lane. A White painter’s van was traveling behind the Brinks truck. The white van failed to control speed and attempted to avoid hitting the Brinks truck but struck the back end of the vehicle causing the Brinks truck to roll on its side. A Chevrolet car was struck by debris that was dislodged from the painter’s van.

All vehicles had one occupant each. The two drivers from the Brinks truck and van were transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where they were treated and released. The driver of the van was cited for failure to control speed.

Traffic was diverted off of Hwy 6 onto the feeder road while the roadway was cleared which took approximately two hours and is now reopened.