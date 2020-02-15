Bryan Police investigate vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

BRYAN, TX – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a morning accident.

It happened Saturday morning around 7:00 am.

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy for a major accident involving a pedestrian.

A Ford F150 was traveling Northbound near Turkey Creek when a pedestrian crossed the roadway heading West. The truck was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time and is listed in critical condition.

The pedestrian is described as a 40-50-year-old male of Hispanic descent.

If anyone has information on the possible identity of the pedestrian, they are encouraged to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.