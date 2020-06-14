Bryan Police searching for missing woman who is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions

BRYAN, Texas: Bryan Police are looking for a missing person.

She has been identified as Juanita Rodriguez Garza, 62 year old female.

Garza is described as being 5’ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

She was last seen on the night of June 12th, 2020 in the 1800 block of Rosedale Street in Bryan, Texas.

Garza left her residence without her cell phone or wallet. She was last seen wearing a black night gown, sandals, and eye glasses. Garza is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. Officers are actively searching the area.